Paefgen Named Chairman of ZF's Supervisory Board

Related News

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

Inmarsat Opens New Norwegian Office

Satellite communications company Inmarsat has opened a new office at the Norwegian Maritime Competence Center (NMCC) based in Ålesund…

Ferry Operations: A Tragedy Averted

Training and attention to detail saves lives. Kevin Suarez at Statue Cruises is the living embodiment of that maritime metric.

GPA Approves Savannah Port Expansion

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) has approved the rail and gate expansion projects that will significantly boost capacity…

Hyundai Merchant Tops World with 82.9% Operation Reliability

South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) tops highest on-time global performance in October, second time after its first…

GE, DSIC Unveil Plan for LNG Carrier Power Conversions

GE’s Marine Solutions and Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. (DSIC) completed a preliminary design for the conversion…

US Navy Assists in Hunt for Lost Argentina Sub

The U.S. Navy has ordered its Undersea Rescue Command (URC) based in San Diego to deploy to Argentina Nov. 18, to support…

BIMCO, WFP Issue Modernized Charter Party

BIMCO has together with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), updated and modernised the WORLDFOOD voyage charter party used…

Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne + Nagel to Reduce CO2 by 17%

Hapag-Lloyd and Kuehne + Nagel have committed themselves to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their common…

Dual-Fuel Variant of MAN L23/30 Engine Awarded TAT

MAN Diesel & Turbo’s dual-fuel MAN L23/30DF engine successfully passed its Type Approval Test (TAT) at CSSC Marine Power…