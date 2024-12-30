South Korean Shipbuilder Closes '24 with Big Wins

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) said it won an order for four additional Navy patrol boats, signing a $180.9M contract with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) to build four new high-speed patrol boats (Geomdoksuri-B Batch-II, hulls 9–12) for the ROK Navy.

The new boats will replace the aging Chamsuri-class patrol boats, outfitted with the latest combat systems, anti-missile decoy systems, and remote fire control, these new boats offer significantly enhanced firepower, defense capabilities, and survivability compared to their predecessors.

This contract continues HJSC's success in the high-speed patrol boat sector, delivering all 16 units of the previous Geomdoksuri-B Batch-I model to the ROK Navy, the global shipbuilding company secured 8 additional units in the Geomdoksuri-B Batch-II project by the end of last year, followed by an additional 4 units this year.





HJSC Wins MRO Contract for ROKS Dokdo and High-speed Landing Craft

HJSC also announced a has been awarded a KRW $29Mcontract from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to handle the depot maintenance of the ROK Navy’s Dokdo-class amphibious assault ship, as well as a $17.2M contract for the overhaul of high-speed landing crafts.

Depot maintenance for the Navy involves disassembling, inspecting, and repairing key equipment and components of warships to ensure their weapon systems and performance are ready for operations. Unlike routine maintenance carried out at bases, depot maintenance takes place at shipyards or military maintenance depots, making it a more advanced and comprehensive maintenance process.