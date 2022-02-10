The Southern Devall Group Names Kenny Devall President and CEO

Gulf Intracoastal and U.S. inland waterways towboat and barge operator The Southern Devall Group announced it has appointed Kenny Devall as president and chief executive officer.

The Southern Devall Group (TSDG), an affiliate of Chicago-based CC Industries, is the combined businesses of Southern Towing and Devall Towing.

Kenny Devall, who previously served as chief operating officer at Devall Towing, is being promoted to succeed Chris Sullivan, who served as interim CEO of TSDG following Ed Grimm's retirement in July 2021.

“Kenny Devall has the experience and capabilities to continue leading and growing The Southern Devall Group by servicing our customers and supporting our employees,” said CC Industries President and CEO, Bill Crown.

Sullivan will return to his investment role at CC Industries and continues in his role as a TSDG board member. Additionally, Kevin Conway has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager of Southern Towing.

“The Southern Devall Group provides excellent service, due in large part to Kenny’s and Kevin’s leadership. We have full confidence in Kenny Devall and Kevin Conway as the respective leaders of TSDG and STC,” Sullivan said.

Kenny Devall commented, “I am honored by the opportunity to continue the work that the Southern and Devall families started 70 years ago. The family values, entrepreneurial spirit and long-term customer partnerships is at the core of what guides us at TSDG. We are dedicated to supporting our customers and executing on our vision of being the maritime service partner of choice for our customers.”