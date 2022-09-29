Spear Power Systems Promotes Kostos

Spear Power Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of lithium-ion energy storage systems, announced it has promoted Ryan Kostos to Applications Engineering Manager.

Kostos will lead a team of applications engineers and product managers to drive Spear's roadmap, shape its products, and build on Spear's information exchange with customers and partners.

Kostos returns to the U.S. after spending two years forming the nucleus of the Spear BV team in Brussels. As an applications engineer he gathered the customer input that has driven the development of Spear's Trident Energy marine battery system product. More recently he has served as the Systems Engineer for both Energy and Spear's contributions to the Current Direct project.