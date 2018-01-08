Marine Link
Schulte Group Buys LNG Specialist PRONAV

January 8, 2018

Image: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

Image: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement

 Hamburg shipowning and management group Bernhard Schulte has signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the prestigious LNG ship manager PRONAV - subject to merger approval of the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt).

 
The worldwide operating Schulte Group owns about 100 vessels (mainly container, tanker, bulker) and manages 600 vessels in all segments. PRONAV, based in Hamburg, is an internationally renowned ship manager specialized in large LNG tonnage.
 
Schulte Group is currently providing management services for 23 LNG carriers and has one LNG bunkering vessel and one 174,000cbm LNG carrier on order which will join the Schulte fleet in 2018.
 
The transaction puts the Schulte Group in a strong position to further exploit ship owning and ship management potential in the growing LNG market.
 
