Canada Fines another Vessel for Speeding

Transport Canada has issued a $6,000 fine to the owner of Panama flagged bulk carrier Federal Cardinal after the supramax vessel allegedly failed to comply with vessel speed restrictions in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.



In August Canada put in place a temporary mandate for vessels of 20 meters or more to slow to a maximum of 10 knots due to the increased presence of whales in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence, between the Quebec north shore and just north of Prince Edward Island – a rule that will remain in effect until the whales have migrated away from the area.



Transport Canada said the shipping industry in general has been proactive in respecting the speed limits, though it has already issued several fines since the slowdown has been effect.



“Our government is determined to promote the safe coexistence of ship traffic and the marine environment in the Gulf of St. Lawrence,” said Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “We are committed to ensuring that all vessels meet the temporary speed limit and we will continue to take all appropriate action to ensure the safety of the whales.”



All reported cases of noncompliance are examined on a case-by-case basis.



The Federal Cardinal’s owner has 30 days to pay the $6,000 penalty or to ask the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada to review the facts of the violation or the amount of the penalty.