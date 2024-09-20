Spliethoff Acquires Majority Stake in ForestWave

Spliethoff Group announced it has acquired a majority interest in ForestWave, making the fellow Dutch shipping company its seventh business unit effective September 30. With this expansion, Spliethoff Group's fleet of commercially operated vessels grows to more than 140.

On behalf of the Executive Board of Spliethoff Group, CFO Ingmar Bras and CCO Michael van den Heuvel emphasized the importance of this step: "After so many years of constructive and pleasant cooperation with ForestWave, formalizing this cooperation is a logical step. The takeover of ForestWave will provide synergy and enables us to offer our clients an even broader scope of logistic solutions."

Fred Diepeveen, Managing Director of ForestWave, said, "This strategic alliance with the Spliethoff Group enables us to realize our full potential. We maintain our identity and independent operations, while we benefit from new opportunities. Together we will be able to serve our clients and colleagues even better."