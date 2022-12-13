SSI Adjusts Leadership Structure

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Victoria, B.C. based shipbuilding software provider SSI announced on Tuesday that its co-owners and co-CEOs Darren Larkins and Denis Morais have made changes to the company's leadership structure.

Morais will continue as CEO while Larkins will become president and CIO, the company said, noting that the title changes have been made "to better align with their roles, responsibilities and passions."

Longtime employees Morais and Larkins have owned SSI since acquiring it from founder Rolf Oetter in 2018. The company provides software solutions for the design, engineering and construction of shipbuilding and repair projects.

"Historically Morais’ focus has centered on the shipbuilding industries needs and relevant product development; Larkins’ focus has been on operational excellence rooted in solid business processes and tools," SSI said. "The current titles more accurately reflect those responsibilities."

"This transition formalizes their roles and responsibilities and will provide more clarity to the shipbuilding industry," the company said.