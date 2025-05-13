SSI inks Five-Year Deal With Maine State Ferry Service Operations

Seaward Services, Inc. (SSI), a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, announced its selection by the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS) and the Maine State Department of Transportation for a new 5-year contract to provide supplementary marine crew services to the MSFS fleet of vessels.

MSFS provides essential, year-round mainland transportation services to the island communities of Maine. Through this partnership, Seaward will support and supplement the existing MSFS crew across six different ferry routes that connect Maine’s island communities. Seaward’s continued provision of expert and professional crew will ensure vessels remain operable and accessible throughout the year for the island and coastal communities of Maine.

In this role, Seaward will provide Masters, Engineers, Able Bodied Seaman, and Ordinary Seaman who will work side-by-side with MSFS employees in the safe navigation and maintenance of vessels serving the people of Maine.

Under the new contract awarded by MSFS, Seaward will build on its previous success providing supplemental crew to MSFS since June of 2024. This includes providing crew on short notice to ensure operations meet all requirements to continue vessel operations without interruption. Since June 2024, with the assistance of Seaward’s supplemental crews, the utilization of MSFS vessels increased to 95%.

This contract award builds on Seaward Services’ recognized industry-leadership as the premier operator, crewing, and maintenance partner of complex municipal and state ferry and vessel operations across the United States.