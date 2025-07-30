St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Second Crew Transfer Vessel For Offshore Wind Projects

St. Johns Ship Building, a Florida-based Jones Act facility owned by Americraft Marine, has announced the successful delivery of the Atlantic Endurance, the second of two Chartwell Ambitious-Class Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) ordered by Atlantic Wind Transfers.

The delivery follows the recent handover of the Atlantic Resolute and brings the total number of CTVs delivered by St. Johns Ship Building within an eighteen-month period to five. With both Incat and Chartwell-designed vessels now successfully constructed and delivered, the shipyard reinforces its position as a key builder of advanced aluminum vessels for offshore wind support under the Jones Act.

“The delivery of Atlantic Endurance marks another important milestone for St. Johns Ship Building as we continue to deliver high-performance CTVs that meet the demands of the offshore wind market,” said Joe Rella, President of St. Johns Ship Building.

The Atlantic Endurance is fully commissioned and currently available for charter.

St. Johns Ship Building has undergone a comprehensive modernization effort over the past two years, including facility upgrades, streamlined production processes, and an expansion of its skilled workforce. These advancements have strengthened the shipyard’s ability to serve both the new construction and repair markets for commercial and government vessels.