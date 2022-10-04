St. Johns Ship Building Names Smith VP of New Construction

St Johns Ship Building announced it has named Justin Smith to the position of Vice President of New Construction, tasked with leading the Palatka, Fla. shipyard's production and project management teams building various types of vessels in both steel and aluminum, including multiple series of crew transfer vessels (CTV) for the offshore wind industry.

Smith has more than 40 years of experience in the maritime industry and has been part of the St Johns team since July 2022.

“Justin comes to us with over four decades of industry experience and will head our diversified portfolio of new build projects including barge, passenger, cargo, and wind farm support vessels. This assignment will allow us to utilize his industry knowledge and expertise to ensure success of our growing new construction program,” the company said.