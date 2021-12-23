Stadt Naval Partners in Development of Modular Multirole Patrol Corvettes

Stadt Naval was invited and approved as a partner in the European Naval Industry Consortium led by Fincantieri, Naval Group and Navantia (coordinated by NAVIRIS). The consortium submitted a proposal to the European Defence Fund (EDF) for the MMPC-call earlier this month.

The Consortium aims to maximize synergies and collaboration between European shipbuilding companies and suppliers, through conceptual studies and a design-phase, aiming to develop a modular, flexible, energy-efficient, green, safe, interoperable, and cyber-secure naval vessel design for new European Patrol Corvettes (EPC).

Stadt Naval will be responsible for studies and basic design of electric power grid for hybrid and electric propulsion. Studies and design will incorporate main components like switchboards, electric drives, electric motors, and geared propeller solutions. Standard interface for integration and modularisation will be a vital part of studies and design.

