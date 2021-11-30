STADT AS, SH-Defence in Collab to 'Future-proof' Marine Propulsion Solutions

STADT AS and SH-Defence have signed a cooperation agreement and integrated their technologies to increase the modularisation of power generation and electric propulsion technologies.

With its patented and innovative propulsion technology, STADT meets environmental requirements and can supply Zero-emission electric propulsion to Commercial and Naval vessels now, STADT said.

"To make sure that existing and new low and zero-emission power-sources like battery, fuel-cells and alternative fuels can be installed, upgraded or exchanged, STADT clearly sees that requirements for modularisation will be a vital design criterion for future ships," the company said.

"STADT Lean Propulsion is efficient, reliant, noise-free and is designed for the lifetime of the vessel, and it can be and interfaced with future and new power-sources of any kind," the firm added.

SH Defence is the inventor and manufacturer of The Cube frame system. The Cube has been described as a future-proof, flexible and cost-efficient solution that enables a quick and modular-based reconfiguration of vessels for many purposes by loading and unloading The Cube modules.

The system is originally developed for naval vessels but will also be available for Commercial vessels. STADT will integrate its modular energy and electric propulsion system with The Cube-system and be Cube Certified.

SH Defence and STADT are jointly engaged in an EU project to take part in the design of future Naval ships for EU countries.

"We see that our cooperation with SH-defence and integration between STADT Lean Propulsion and The Cube-system will enable naval and commercial shipowners to “future-proof” their propulsion solutions. It will give flexibility in a way where power-sources and type of fuel easily can be exchanged or upgraded as zero-emission fuel-and power-sources further develops“, says Hallvard Slettevoll, CEO in STADT and STADT NAVAL.

“SH Defence find the STADT Lean Propulsion solution innovative, green and future proof. Future Naval ships will electrify their power and propulsion systems both as result of increased use of electric combat systems, multirole operations and to be able to meet future requirements for lower emission. We are very excited to team up with STADT and together we will help both Naval and Commercial shipowners to reach their goals with modular and flexible components supported by The Cube”, says Rene Bertelsen, CEO in SH-Defence.





