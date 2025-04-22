StarCruises Sets Sail from Bangkok with Star Voyager

Building on over 30 years of cruising excellence across Asia and beyond, the newly revitalized StarCruises brand celebrated its inaugural sailing from Thailand with the arrival of the Star Voyager at Laem Chabang Port, the gateway to Bangkok. The occasion signaled a new chapter for both StarCruises and Thailand, reinforcing the country’s growing status as a cruise hub and destination in Southeast Asia.

The Star Voyager, fresh from a USD$50 million refurbishment, now offers Thai travelers and international guests an elevated cruising experience. The ship’s special maiden five night itinerary from Bangkok began April 22, 2025, with an additional departure on May 7, 2025, featuring port call destinations to Ko Samui and Singapore.

As the Star Voyager makes its homeport debut, both Bangkok and Ko Samui are poised to benefit from increased inbound cruise traffic, further fueling Thailand’s cruise tourism sector.