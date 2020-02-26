Station Satcom, FrontM Partner

UK-based software firm FrontM said it has partnered with India-headquartered satellite communications provider Station Satcom in an effort to enable maritime businesses to bring their ship to shore teams closer together in real time.

The partners will connect customers' global people and teams via the FrontM Collaboration and artificial intelligence (AI) software platform, providing a scalable and secure communication hub that connects business to the people and tools needed to get more work done in remote and isolated environments.

Lisa Moore, FrontM’s VP Commercial Product Management, said, “Our connectivity partnership with Station Satcom marks a real expansion in our collaboration offering. Now a host of maritime companies will be able to deploy FrontM’s collaboration tools, offline applications and automation tools too quickly, securely and seamlessly operate and complete everyday tasks, which is great for maritime productivity, whilst breaking down ship to shore workplace silos.

“We’re really excited to be working with Station Satcom and can’t wait to see what exciting collaboration tools and IoT applications the Station Satcom team come up with to serve their customers as a result.”

Assad Khan VP Maritime from Station Satcom said, “I’m looking forward to this being a good partnership and in future we can collaborate on more levels than just communication.”

Talking about startup involvement in the maritime market, he remarked that they are a great addition as they are thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative solutions missing in this industry.