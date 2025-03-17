Statu Shipping Deploys OrbitMI's Compliance Solutions Fleetwide

OrbitMI said that Istanbul-based Statu Shipping has deployed its compliance solutions across its fleet of 20 bulk carriers. Rather than handling compliance as a passive, post-voyage process, Statu Shipping can now monitor and manage compliance outcomes in real time, optimizing efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring regulatory adherence throughout the voyage.

By using Orbit’s compliance capabilities, Statu Shipping can simulate voyages to assess their impact on the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), estimate the number of EU Allowances (EUAs) required under the Emissions Trading System (ETS), and forecast FuelEU costs. Operators can configure real-time alerts on deviations in speed, estimated time of arrival (ETA), and fuel consumption, enabling early intervention to optimize fuel use and lower emissions.

To further enhance compliance automation, Orbit integrates with Bureau Veritas’ VeriSTAR Green platform.