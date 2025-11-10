Steelpaint Secures Corrosion Protection Contracts for Germany's Inland Waterways

Steelpaint GmbH has reported strong growth in orders for corrosion protection coatings on Germany’s inland waterways, with a succession of new contracts awarded by local authorities and hydraulic engineering contractors throughout 2025.

Among the raft of new projects is the work WSA Main is carrying out on the Main River at Viereth-Trunstadt. The Main is a major tributary of the Rhine forming one of Europe’s most important inland transport routes between the North Sea and the Black Sea.

Steelpaint’s special coatings will be applied to a two-field rolling weir as part of a maintenance and renewal program to extend the life of key hydraulic assets. Surface preparation and application is being carried out by Muehlhan Deutschland GmbH, which is responsible for the onsite works.

The project, which began in September 2025, involves replacing an aging two-component epoxy system supplied by another manufacturer with Steelpaint’s advanced polyurethane-based coating system, comprising Stelpant-PU-Zinc, Combi 300 and Stelcatec-L-TC, a UV-resistant topcoat.

Applied in multiple layers to a total dry film thickness (DFT) of about 580µm, the coating provides long-term protection against corrosion, turbulence, abrasion and UV degradation. Steelpaint is supplying coatings for a steel surface of 500m2 and developed to ensure durability and reliability under varying water levels and hydrodynamic stress.

The project adds to a growing list of inland-waterway applications that have turned to the company’s moisture-curing polyurethane systems over the past year.

Other recent and ongoing references include the Hooksiel lock in Wilhelmshaven; sections of the New Brunsbüttel lock, Kannenburg lock in Templin; the Schmidt Canal sluice gates in Hamburg; and hydraulic works in Erlabrunn (WSA Main), Koblenz (Model lower gates) and Niegripp.

Demand from the inland waterways sector follows supply chain disruptions that have affected competing coating brands in recent years. Many authorities and applicators have also come to favor the simplicity, reliability and lower waste of single component, moisture-curing polyurethane systems that can be applied in humid or cold conditions without complex mixing or temperature-controlled curing.

Steelpaint expects demand for hydraulic-engineering coatings to remain strong through 2026 and 2027, supported by federal and regional investment in weir, lock and flood-control assets as larger vessels navigate Germany’s inland routes. The company is already preparing for upcoming projects at the Oste barrage (tidal barrier), and the Kriegenbrunn lock on the Main-Donau canal, both expected to commence in early 2026.