Steerprop, Seaspan Shipyards Enhance Thruster Design for Canadian Icebreaker

Finnish propulsion expert Steerprop and Seaspan Shipyards have expanded their collaboration on Canada’s next-generation polar icebreaker.

Initially selected in late 2023 to supply two advanced ice-classed bow thrusters for the new flagship vessel, Steerprop will now also support the integration of the tunnel thruster into the vessel, ensuring hydrodynamic performance, smoother coordination with the shipyard, and reduced lifecycle costs. Seaspan’s heavy polar icebreaker is one of the most powerful vessels of its kind under development globally and will play a critical role in maintaining Canada’s year-round Arctic presence.

Steerprop’s thruster technology is known for its gridless design, allowing the units to operate without the protective grids typically used to shield against ice buildup. This innovation simplifies installation, increases efficiency, and lowers maintenance burdens—crucial factors for vessels operating in remote, harsh environments.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Steerprop and Seaspan have co-developed structural enhancements to the tunnel entrances, including customized roundings and tunnel extensions, to further improve flow characteristics and thruster effectiveness. Steerprop has now been entrusted with engineering and manufacturing this bespoke solution.

The tunnel thrusters will be essential to the icebreaker’s ability to carry out year-round missions in some of the world’s most demanding waters—supporting emergency response, scientific research, and vital services for Arctic communities. In addition, their optimized hydrodynamic and technical design will enable prolonged, energy-efficient Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations, further enhancing the vessel’s capability and operational endurance in harsh environments.

Steerprop’s original delivery scope also includes a bridge control system and an offline oil filtering unit.