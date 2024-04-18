Stena Bulk Sells LNG Carrier Stena Blue Sky

Tanker shipping company Stena Bulk on Thursday announced the sale of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessel Stena Blue Sky to an undisclosed Asian buyer.

The sale of Stena Blue Sky follows the recent announcement that Stena Bulk had sold two LNG carriers to BW LNG.

The successful transfer of Stena Blue Sky has already taken place. The vessel was delivered on April 18 in Singapore.

Originally built in 2006 by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea, Stena Blue Sky has a carrying capacity 145,000cbm of LNG.

"This sale aligns with our strategic vision as we explore new avenues of growth within our fleet," said Erik Hånell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk. "We look forward to new opportunities for the Stena Bulk fleet and for our company. As we navigate this transition, we remain steadfast in our commitment to optimizing our fleet, while simultaneously driving innovation and expansion."

In addition to the LNG vessels, Stena Bulk also owns Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a company that offers jettyless solutions for LNG, ammonia, CO2, and gas to power. The team is currently working on developing regasification/import terminals for LNG, as well as import and export terminals for ammonia and gas to power solutions that involve onshore distribution of LNG.

As part of an ongoing sales process, Stena Bulk and Stena Power & LNG Solutions are actively maintaining dialogues with several interested parties regarding a potential straight sale of the business unit, or co-investment in its future.