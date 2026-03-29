Stena RoRo Takes Delivery of 13th E-Flexer

Stena RoRo has taken delivery of the 13th ship in the 15-ship series of E-Flexer RoPax ferries from the China Merchants Industry shipyard in Weihai, China.

The ship, named Capu Rossu, was handed over to Corsica Linea following the delivery to Stena RoRo. The ship will start its commercial operation mid-June and will trade between Marseille and Corsica.

The E-Flexer-series is based on a design which is larger than the typical standard RoPax ferry and designed for flexibility. Each ship is tailormade for the operators’ technical and commercial needs. A highly optimized hull form, multifuel engines and the Battery Power Class notation as well as several other features make this ship one of the most economically friendly ever designed and built, says Stena.

Stena RoRo has been cooperating with the shipyard in China since 2016 which has resulted in 19 orders so far. 15 of these have been E-Flexers, 2 NewMax RoRo ships and 2 C-Flexer RoRo ships.



