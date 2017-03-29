John C. Stennis Best in the West

Commander, Naval Air Forces, Pacific announced Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) as the recipient of the 2016 Battle "E" award for aircraft carriers home-ported in the Pacific, March 28.

The Commander, Naval Air Forces Carrier Battle Efficiency (Battle "E") competition is held annually to recognize the best performing east and west coast aircraft carriers and award them for demonstrating superior performance and readiness.

Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander, Naval Air Forces, Pacific and Rear Adm. Bruce Lindsey, commander, Naval Air Forces, Atlantic, released a joint message announcing and congratulating the winners of the Battle "E" award.

"Congratulations to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) for your selection as the 2016 Battle "E" Award winners," wrote Shoemaker and Lindsey. "Additionally, congratulations to all departmental winners for your hard work and demonstrated superior performance. The Sailors and officers of these carriers should be proud of their efforts."

John C. Stennis was selected for the Battle "E" for demonstrating operational excellence and superior achievement in a wide range of competencies throughout the competitive cycle. The ship also needed to remain current in all inspections, certifications and assessments, as well as maintain a high-level of safety awareness and operational risk management during all shipboard operations throughout 2016.

The Battle "E" is presented by the respective type commander to the aircraft carrier which has achieved the highest degree of battle readiness through sustained superior performance and operational effectiveness.

John C. Stennis Departments are recognized with the following awards:

* Air (yellow "E")

* Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance (black "E")

* Combat Systems (green "CS")

* Damage Control (red "DC")

* Deck (white crossed anchors with black "D")

* Health Services (blue "M")

* Navigation (white ship's wheel)

* Operations (green "E")

* Reactor (red "E")

* Safety (green "E")

* Security (black "S")

* Supply (blue "E")

* Weapons (black "W")

* Carrier Maintenance (purple "E")

* Environmental Protection and Energy Conservation (EPEC) Award