Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group in Hawaii

Ships and units from the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group (Sterett-Dewey SAG) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 11, the first stop of the group's Western Pacific deployment.

The command staff of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 31 and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Dewey (DDG 105), along with embarked helicopter detachments from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 and HSM 78, deployed from Naval Base San Diego March 31.

During the transit to Hawaii, the Sterett-Dewey SAG completed a series of training and certification exercises tailored to meet projected expectations of Western Pacific operations. The group additionally worked with Carrier Strike Group 11 in a series of communications exercises.

The Sterett-Dewey SAG will operate with regional navies to conduct routine patrols, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation activities to enhance regional security and stability in the Western Pacific.

U.S. 3rd Fleet will retain control of the Sterett-Dewey SAG as it crosses the international dateline. U.S. 3rd Fleet operating forward offers additional options to the Pacific Fleet commander by leveraging the capabilities of both the 3rd and 7th Fleets. This operational concept allows both numbered fleets to complement one another and provide the foundation of stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

"The Sterett-Dewey SAG has demonstrated exemplary technical and tactical proficiency and teamwork, giving this deployment a very strong start," said Capt. David A. Bretz, commander, DESRON-31. "I'm extremely proud of the dedication and mission focus on display from every Sterett-Dewey SAG Sailor and we are looking forward to putting these sharpened skills to use in support of maritime security and stability operations with our partners and allies in the Western Pacific."

U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy, constantly coordinating with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security and stability throughout the Pacific theater of operations.