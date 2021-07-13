Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Sterling PlanB Hires Kishore as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 13, 2021

Nanda Kishore (Photo: Sterling PlanB)

Nanda Kishore (Photo: Sterling PlanB)

Maritime and industrial energy storage solutions company Sterling PlanB announced the appointment of senior procurement professional Nanda Kishore to the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Based out of Sterling PlanB’s Bergen, Norway office, Kishore is responsible for managing the operations of the company post-contract issue, managing all contract execution through the supply chain, manufacturing and delivery to customer.

Kishore's professional and academic background, with a Bachelor of Engineering, specializing in mechanical engineering, from Bangalore University and certifications related to project management, purchase management and lead auditing. Kishore was most recently with Rolls Royce Power Systems as their Head of Manufacturing Programs before joining the Sterling PlanB team.

This senior staff appointment comes following the recent announcement of Sterling PlanB signing a co-operation agreement with Europe’s largest independent ship design office, ICE. Two months ago, Sterling PlanB also announced the hiring of Jens-Christian Strate as the new European Head of Solutions out of Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Nanda’s academic and professional experience in manufacturing quality control as well as marine projects make him a well-suited and exciting new addition to the Sterling PlanB team,” said Sterling PlanB founder and CEO Brent Perry. “His extensive experience in the Norwegian market and passion for sustainability will greatly serve us and our customers in continuing to disrupt the energy sector with lower emission solutions.”

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Want Reliable Crew? Create Reliable Assessments
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News