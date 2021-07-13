Sterling PlanB Hires Kishore as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Maritime and industrial energy storage solutions company Sterling PlanB announced the appointment of senior procurement professional Nanda Kishore to the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Based out of Sterling PlanB’s Bergen, Norway office, Kishore is responsible for managing the operations of the company post-contract issue, managing all contract execution through the supply chain, manufacturing and delivery to customer.

Kishore's professional and academic background, with a Bachelor of Engineering, specializing in mechanical engineering, from Bangalore University and certifications related to project management, purchase management and lead auditing. Kishore was most recently with Rolls Royce Power Systems as their Head of Manufacturing Programs before joining the Sterling PlanB team.

This senior staff appointment comes following the recent announcement of Sterling PlanB signing a co-operation agreement with Europe’s largest independent ship design office, ICE. Two months ago, Sterling PlanB also announced the hiring of Jens-Christian Strate as the new European Head of Solutions out of Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Nanda’s academic and professional experience in manufacturing quality control as well as marine projects make him a well-suited and exciting new addition to the Sterling PlanB team,” said Sterling PlanB founder and CEO Brent Perry. “His extensive experience in the Norwegian market and passion for sustainability will greatly serve us and our customers in continuing to disrupt the energy sector with lower emission solutions.”