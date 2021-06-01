Stoltenberg Joins VIKAND as Non-executive Director

Maritime medical operations and public health provider VIKAND Solutions announced it has appointed Klaus Stoltenberg as non-executive director for commercial shipping.

Stoltenberg brings a wealth of experience to VIKAND. He is currently the co-owner of Constellation ApS, and was formerly the Chairman of Global Shipping, Deutsche Bank where he managed a team of corporate finance and shipping experts. He has also served as Global Head of Ship and Aircraft Finance for NORD/LB; Head of Transport, Export and Trade Finance for Deka Bank; and, increasing complex roles and responsibilities with KfW, notably as Deputy Head of Ship Finance and General Manager, Special Assets.

Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO, said, “Klaus’s experience and insight will significantly contribute to introducing the VIKAND Direct Program to the commercial maritime industry. He will help VIKAND in engaging and explaining how it delivers a one-of-a-kind proactive and comprehensive healthcare solution to his vast network in the maritime industry.”

Klaus Stoltenberg, comments, “Addressing the need for proactive healthcare for commercial shipping crews has become even more critical in the post-COVID world. We all have read how crew have been stranded onboard with little access to the outside world during the pandemic and their challenges to get medical care. With VIKAND’s proactive health care approach bundled with the deep knowledge, experience and use of current technologies, I believe we can help shipowners and managers to significantly enhance access to healthcare support while improving the bottom line for the operator. I am thrilled to join VIKAND and have the chance to be a part of changing the way healthcare is provided in the maritime industry.”