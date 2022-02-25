StormGeo Debuts 'Smart Carbon Intensity Indicator' Tool for Ships

StormGeo launched a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Dashboard that provides ship operators with the ultimate digital tool for calculating, reporting, and proactively improving the CII rankings of their fleet.

The new CII Dashboard is a key addition to StormGeo’s software and services suite, s-Suite where it has been integrated into the s-Insight platform.





CII Rules

The CII is an operational efficiency indicator that measures how efficiently a ship transports goods or passengers in grams of CO2 emitted per cargo-carrying capacity and nautical mile based on its Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER). A CII rating value for all cargo, RoPax and cruise vessels above 5000 GT must be calculated and reported after January 1, 2023 under IMO rules. Under the new rules a CII rating on a scale of A to E is calculated, with A representing a very operationally efficient vessel. The operator of any vessels that hold a D or E rating, will be required to submit a plan that outlines how the vessel’s CII rating will be improved to a rating of C, or higher, as part of its Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP).

StormGeo’s s-Insight combines the provision of CII data for multiple vessels in an intuitive interface, with the expert advice from StormGeo on a consultancy basis on how to improve vessel carbon intensity rankings.

StormGeo’s new tool calculates attained and required CII ratings, and the deviation between the two, for a selected period using necessary vessel factors. Based on the preliminary CII rating, the tool also predicts the year of CII rating deterioration allowing the user to interpret how a vessel is currently ranked versus how it will be ranked in the future when CII rating limits are tightened. A three-day average trend element is also incorporated into the dashboard.

"This tool was developed based on client feedback on what they need to ensure the compliance of their vessels with incoming IMO rules for energy efficiency improvement and carbon intensity reporting and reduction," said Dr. Thilo Dückert, Vice President Fleet Performance Management at StormGeo. "A simulation feature will be incorporated into the dashboard in the future which ship operators can use to run scenarios that provide insight into how the potential deployment of operational optimization measures will impact a vessel’s CII rating for that year.”

Dr. Thilo Dückert, Vice President Fleet Performance Management, StormGeo. Photo courtesy StormGeo







