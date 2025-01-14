StormGeo Partners with BV for 2025 EU MRV Compliance

StormGeo, a provider of maritime technology solutions, announced a partnership with Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (Bureau Veritas), a global provider in testing, inspection, and certification, for more efficient reporting and verification of CO2 emission data.

By integrating StormGeo's solutions with Bureau Veritas' advanced emission compliance platform, VeriSTAR Green, the collaboration will streamline the emission reporting and verification process for vessels between 400 and 5,000 gross tonnage (GT), as well as offshore vessels of 400 GT and above. This will help stakeholders, including shipowners and charterers, efficiently meet EU MRV, EU ETS, and IMO emission requirements.

The EU MRV Regulation, launched in 2018, requires vessels over 5,000 GT sailing to and from Europe to provide detailed data on their CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Additionally, as of January 1, 2025, the regulation extends to general cargo ships between 400 and 5,000 GT and offshore vessels of 400 GT and above.

Today, StormGeo has 3,500 vessels using its EU MRV solutions. Building on this extensive experience, StormGeo is now extending its expertise to support smaller vessels required to comply with these regulations starting in 2025.

"We are leveraging the knowledge gained from working with large fleets to support the compliance needs of smaller vessels. Our solutions are designed to streamline the compliance process, making it easier for all vessel types to meet the necessary environmental standards while optimizing operational efficiency. By partnering with Bureau Veritas and integrating StormGeo’s solutions with their VeriSTAR Green platform, we can offer these vessels the same level of expertise and solutions, enabling a seamless transition to meet the new EU MRV regulations,” says Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President of Shipping, StormGeo.

"Bureau Veritas has been focusing on helping the maritime industry adapt to evolving regulations with practical, innovative digital solutions. Through our partnership, we are connecting StormGeo’s solutions with our environmental compliance platform VeriSTAR Green, to support the industry’s shift towards more sustainable operations while facilitating compliance with changing environmental standards," says Laurent Hentges, Vice President – Digital Solutions & Transformation at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.