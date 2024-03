StormGeo, part of Alfa Laval, completed the acquisition of Brazil based meteorological service, Climatempo.

StormGeo first took an initial 51% stake in the Climatempo Group in 2019. In 2023, a further 38.66% was secured, marking an 89.66% ownership. This takeover sees StormGeo increasing its footprint in the South American market and providing advanced services to the Brazilian customer base.