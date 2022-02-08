STQ Inks Maintenance Deal with Wärtsilä for Two Vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä reports it has signed an Optimized Maintenance Agreement with the Canadian ferry operator Societé des Traversiers du Quebec (STQ). The five year long-term agreement covers two vessels, the Jos Deschenes II and the Armand Imbeau II, each of which operates with Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines. A similar agreement was signed earlier covering another STQ ferry, the F.A. Gauthier. The latest contract was signed in October 2021 and carries an option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

Included in the scope of services provided are Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital solution, and Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning. Expert Insight uses artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics for predictive maintenance that can reduce unplanned maintenance by up to 50%, Wärtsilä said. Dynamic Maintenance Planning is enabled with data and advanced analytics and remote monitoring.

“The Wärtsilä agreements deliver the operational certainty that is essential for ferry service providers. Equipment reliability is enhanced, maintenance is optimized, and efficient performance is assured, all of which enable cost savings over a long term,” said Luc Morneau, director of marine operations at STQ.

In addition to the engines, the agreement also covers the LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system, the Gas Valve Unit, and the ships’ electrical and automation systems.

The 92-meter-long passenger ferries are part of the Canadian Province of Quebec’s transportation system.