Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat Pair to ADNOC L&S

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine announced it has delivered two 42-meter Fast Crew Boats (FCB) to ADNOC L&S, the global energy maritime logistics arm of UAE's ADNOC Group.

The 42m FCBs are equipped with advanced technology such as gyro-stabilization to reduce vessel rolling motion and hybrid systems for carbon reduction and increased efficiency, the builder said.

In addition, the newbuilds each feature an optimized hull design for enhanced speed and fuel efficiency, as well as bespoke aft landing for specific operational requirements and upgraded HVAC systems to meet geographical conditions.

Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President of Offshore Logistics for ADNOC L&S, said, “We are excited to receive these two class-leading vessels equipped with new technologies, and would like to thank Strategic Marine for this collaborative effort towards our similar goals of carbon reduction and enhanced operational safety catered for the maritime industry.”

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, said, "We are thrilled to deliver these cutting-edge Fast Crew Boats to ADNOC. These deliveries underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance offshore operations."