Strategic Marine Delivers Offshore Crew Transfer Vessel to AES

Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered its first Surface Effect Ship (SES) to All Energies Services (AES), specifically designed for offshore crew transfer operations within the oil and gas sector.

The contract marks a major step in Strategic Marine’s ongoing collaboration with AIRCAT Vessels, ESNA – Espeland and Skomedal Naval Architects and AES bringing a 35-meter SES vessel to life.

The SES vessel reaches speeds of over 50 knots and offers seamless offshore transfers in challenging sea conditions of up to 2.5 meters.

“We are delighted to deliver our first SES to AES, a testament to Strategic Marine’s commitment to providing innovative, high-speed solutions for the offshore market. This vessel represents a significant leap forward in comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and we look forward to further expanding our capabilities of building SES vessels in the years to come.

“Our ongoing partnership with AIRCAT and ESNA has been instrumental in making this vision a reality, and we anticipate continued success as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in crew transfer operations,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.