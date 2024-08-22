Stricken Oil Tanker Sounion Poses Environmental Risk After Red Sea Attack

A Greek-flagged oil tanker carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude that was evacuated by its crew after being attacked in the Red Sea now poses an environmental hazard, the EU's Red Sea naval mission "Aspides" said on Thursday.

Sounion was targeted on Wednesday by multiple projectiles off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah, where the Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

"Carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, the MV Sounion now represents a navigational and environmental hazard," Aspides said in a post on social media platform X.

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous regions, have yet to claim responsibility for the attack.

The Sounion was the third vessel operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers to be attacked in the Red Sea this month. The attack caused a fire onboard, which was extinguished by the crew, Delta Tankers said in a statement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Wednesday that the attack led to the loss of engine power. The vessel was now anchored between Yemen and Eritrea, a maritime security source told Reuters on Thursday.

Delta Tankers said it is working on a plan to move Sounion to a safer destination for further checks and repairs.

The EU Red Sea naval mission said it responded to a request from the captain of the Sounion and dispatched a ship to rescue the crew to Djibouti, the Aspides said.

"While approaching the area, the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES ship destroyed an unmanned surface vessel (USV) that posed an imminent threat to the ship and the crew," Aspides added.

The Greek shipping ministry said the vessel was sailing from Iraq to Agioi Theodoroi in Greece with a crew of two Russians and 23 Filipinos.

In dozens of attacks in the Red Sea since November, the Houthis have sunk two vessels and seized another, killed at least three sailors and upended global trade by forcing ship owners to avoid the popular Suez Canal trade shortcut.

In another incident on Thursday, a vessel reported an explosion close to it that caused minor damage after an encounter with an uncrewed vessel 57 nautical miles south of Yemen's port of Aden, the UKMTO said. The vessel and its crew were safe and it was proceeding to its next port of call.

Greek Shipping Minister Christos Stylianidis condemned on Wednesday the attack on the Sounion, saying its was "a flagrant violation of international law and a serious threat to the safety of international shipping".





(Reuters - Reporting by Jana Choukeir in Dubai and Renee Maltezou; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Jason Neely and Alex Richardson)