Strong Refurb Market Drives Vestdavit Subsidiary

The Dutch subsidiary of Norway's Vestdavit, Vestdavit BV, saw revenue surge by 65% in 2024 - surpassing a 50% rise the previous year - as growing activity in the offshore wind and seismic segments has resulted in operators seeking to procure reconditioned workboat davits that can be installed on existing vessels.

This means that vessels can be more quickly adapted and mobilized for short-term contracts both in wind turbine installation and maintenance and seismic exploration, with construction service and operation vessels (CSOVs) the primary candidates for such retrofit work, according to Vestdavit BV Managing Director Magnar Bøyum.