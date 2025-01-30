Marine Link
Submarine Availability Support Hub Launched in Bristol

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 30, 2025

Image courtesy Babcock

Image courtesy Babcock

Babcock International Group (Babcock), the defence company, is creating more than 100 jobs at its newly-opened Submarine Availability Support Hub (SASH) in Bristol, as the company invests in supporting the development of nuclear skills and defence infrastructure in the South West of England.

The facility brings together partners and experts from across the Defense Nuclear Enterprise including: Babcock, the Ministry of Defense, the Submarine Delivery Agency and the UK’s Royal Navy, and demonstrates how collaboration between industry and government is strengthening Britain's submarine enterprise as part of a critical national endeavour.

The additional roles, to the 400 already existing in the Hub, will include positions in engineering, project management, business and data analysts, adding to the already significant number of highly skilled personnel in the region, dedicated to the upkeep of the world’s most complex defence assets.

