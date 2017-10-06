Nexans Sets a New World Record in Submarine Cable in Norway

While the Nordic countries are among the most advanced in terms of clean electricity generation, their consumption of energy per capita is also among the highest in the world due to cold climate and a sparse population distribution.

To meet growing electricity demand and accompany increased energy production, BKK Nett AS, one of Norway’s largest power companies, decided to install the Kollsnes-Mongstad power line to strengthen the electrical grid in Western Norway.

After the manufacturing and installation of two submarine cables for Kollsnes-Mongstad connection, BKK Nett AS has awarded Nexans with a contract worth approximately 37 million euros for delivery of the third and last submarine cable to complete the Modalen-Mongstad connection.

The new 420 kV connection between Modalen-Mongstad will ensure power supply to over 420,000 residents, businesses and industry facilities throughout the region. With the extensive archipelago landscape on the west coast of Norway, Nexans submarine cable will cross the Fensfjord, which is approximately 8 km wide and 526 meters at its deepest point, thus breaking the record of the world’s longest and deepest 420 kV XLPE submarine cable system.

The previous record was also set by Nexans during the construction of the first part of the connection between Kollsnes and Mongstad in the end of 2016. The Kollsnes-Mongstad connection had to cross two fjords: the Lurefjord and the Hjeltefjord which was a mere 390 meters at its deepest.

“Through our long history, we have always worked closely with our customers to develop most advanced technology that allows us to bring to life even the most ambitious energy projects,” said Vincent Dessale, Executive Vice President in Subsea Energy Systems Business Line in Nexans Norway. “We are delighted that BKK has once again shown confidence in Nexans, entrusting us with the delivery of all three submarine cables needed to provide safe power supply to local residents, as well as the industry and commerce that create value in West Norway. We are now looking forward to deliver on this inspirational project, breaking our existing world record.”