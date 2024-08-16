Subsea7 Scoops Gulf of Mexico Contract

Subsea7 today announced the award of a sizeable contract in the US Gulf of Mexico worth between $50 million and $150 million.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and offshore installation of a water injection flowline, hull piping and associated subsea infrastructure.

Project management and engineering work will start immediately at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas, and offshore activity is expected to begin in 2026.

The news follows the July award of another sizeable contract by bp to the Subsea Integration Alliance for the Murlach development (formerly Skua field), 240 kilometers east of Aberdeen in the UK North Sea. The Subsea Integration Alliance is a non-incorporated strategic global alliance between Subsea7 and OneSubsea®, the subsea technologies, production and processing business of SLB.



