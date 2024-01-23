Successful FAT of WINBS for UK Royal Navy

Anschütz completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of its Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System (WINBS) for the first ship of the new Type 31 Inspiration Class for the UK Royal Navy.

Anschütz, as part of the Thales led T31 Missions Systems team, is delivering the first Integrated Bridge and Navigation System for the Babcock Type 31 Arrowhead 140 frigates in the New Year.

The FAT was carried out by Anschuetz UK Ltd., who are responsible for the integration, testing and commissioning of the Type 31 WINBS. It took place at their new integration and testing facilities at Portsdown Technology Park end of 2023.

The WINBS designed for the Type 31 Arrowhead 140 features the latest integrated navigation and bridge system technology for warships. It comprises state-of-the-art system solutions for integrated navigation, tactical navigation and mission systems, naval radars, automatic and manual steering control systems, communication systems and a full suite of navigational and tactical sensors. Using synergies in logistics and operations, the Type 31 WINBS expands on the core Type 26 bridge system design and provides advanced navigational and tactical capabilities engineered within Anschütz’s open architecture bridge system framework.



