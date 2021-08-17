Suez Canal Authority Adds Two More Tugs

Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has extended its current contract with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to include two additional tugs amid increasing traffic volumes.

The two tugs are +70 tonnes bollard pull newbuilds delivered from the Cheoy Lee Shipyard in China and will be manned by all Egyptian crews. The tugs are expected to enter service out of Port Suez by the Red Sea entrance to the Canal in the fourth quarter of 2021, Svitzer said.

Svitzer has been providing towage services in the Suez Canal since late 2019 with the two tugs Svitzer Port Said 1 and Svitzer Port Said 2 operating out of Port Said by the Mediterranean Sea entrance to the Canal.