Saturday, July 24, 2021
Suez Canal 1H Revenue Hits $3B

July 5, 2021

Suez Canal - Credit: Dipix/AdobeStock

Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8% compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel. 

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

