Suez Canal Reports Record Daily Transits

A record 87 vessels passed through the Suez Canal on Wednesday, September 29, besting the previous record of 75 set in February 2019.

The record includes 38 vessels transiting southbound and 49 northbound, with 2 million and 2.8 million total net tonnage of cargo on board respectively, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

The southern convoy was led by containership MSC Anna, en route from Saudi Arabia to Egypt, while the northern convoy was led by containership MSC Istanbul, sailing from Morocco to Singapore. In total, 18 containerships, 26 bulk carriers, 18 oil tankers and 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers passed through the canal, one of the world's most vital and busiest trade arteries.