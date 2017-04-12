Veotec Supplies Water Removal Vanes to Vigor

Air intake systems designer and manufacturer Veotec said it has supplied air inlet vanes (vertical louvers) and CP2 filters to U.S. shipbuilder Vigor for two pilot boats delivered to the Port of Duqm Company SAOC, Sultanate of Oman.



Veotec's scope of supply for each pilot vessel included two SE2 two stage (louver and coalescer) units for engine room combustion and ventilation air supply, and one SE2 two stage (louver and coalescer) unit for the A/C make up air inlet. These units were custom built in the U.S. using marine grade aluminum.



According to the manufacturer, the combination of Veotec SE1 spray eliminator vanes and CP2 coalescing filters achieve high water droplet separation efficiency for the engine air intakes at low resistance in a compact size with easy access to the filters.



Vigor said it was awarded the build contract in January 2015, and the first keel was laid in February 2015 followed by the second six weeks later.



Both vessels were shipped together from Seattle to Oman for delivery in August 2016.