IMCA Supports CBP's Jones Act Decision

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) welcomed withdrawal of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) notice to revoke and modify rulings relating to offshore vessels under the Jones Act.

Allen Leatt, Chief Executive of IMCA, explained, “Members of the International Marine Contractors Association with vessels active in U.S. waters, together with their clients, welcome the decision by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agency to withdraw its proposed revocation of longstanding decisions made over the last 40 years concerning the Jones Act. The proposals, which would have represented a major change in maritime policy if enacted, had been forecast to result in a substantial GDP loss coupled with significant American job losses along the entire U.S. Gulf coast.

“Now that the CBP proposal has been withdrawn, IMCA and its members, look forward to working with CBP and other regulatory and industry stakeholders to consider ways to conduct complex operations offshore under the Jones Act. This development will greatly assist in providing operators and international contractors the confidence they need to continue investing in the Gulf of Mexico, and continuing to create American jobs and prosperity.”