SES Supports Medical Ship Project in Peru

In support of the Vine Trusts’ latest project in the Peruvian Amazon, Ships Electronic Services (SES) will provide and install a comprehensive navigation and communications system aboard the Trusts’ new medical ship MV Forth Hope.

Built by David Abels in Bristol the 35 meter vessel has been fitted out to the Trusts’ specification by Babcock International Group in Rosyth and will now be completed with a sophisticated electronics navigation and communication system developed by SES for her departure in the first half of July.



The vessel was officially launched by the Trusts’ Patron HRH The Princess Royal, prior to final completion. The Forth Hope will then set sail in July from the Trusts’ base in Leith, Scotland heading south via the Canaries to Iquitos in the Peruvian Amazon where her onboard medical team will provide primary healthcare to the vulnerable and isolated communities in the region.



The Forth Hope and The Vine Trust will be featured on BBC’s One Show in June and a film crew will accompany the team on their voyage to Peru to make a documentary. This is one of the most ambitious projects that the Vine Trust has undertaken and has been funded initially by #float the boat crowd funding, but continues to look for financial support for its ongoing operations in the Amazon.



SES is a marine electronics suppliers and installers in the UK and has a long relationship in Scotland with facilities in Grangemouth and Aberdeen working with shipbuilders and operators in the region. As a respected installer for the world’s major marine electronics manufacturers, SES is the perfect partner for the Vine Trust who required not only the equipment and installation knowledge and skill but also the long term support and expertise that SES can provide.