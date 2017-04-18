Marine Link
Volvo Penta Names Bjuve VP, Customer Support/Training

April 18, 2017

Martin Bjuve (Photo: Volvo Penta)

 Volvo Penta of the Americas has appointed Martin Bjuve as vice president for customer support and training. In this position, he will provide strategic direction and management for support and product training for dealers and customers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

 
Bjuve has served as vice president and chief financial officer at Volvo Penta of the Americas since 2013. In addition to his responsibilities in the finance department, Bjuve has led key manufacturing investment projects in the Americas. He has been with Volvo Penta since 2003, with positions of responsibility in finance, parts pricing and logistics, as well as both parts and engine distribution. Before moving to the U.S., Bjuve was chief financial officer for Region Europe, based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Prior to that, he headed up sales of parts and distribution development in the Nordic countries. Martin earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Karlstad, Sweden.
 
Bjuve will report directly to Huibers and will continue to be a member of the Volvo Penta of the Americas Executive Team.
