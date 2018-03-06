Baltic Index Higher On Strong Rates for Panamax, Supramax Vessels
* The panamax index was up 26 points, or 1.73 percent, at 1,528 points, the highest since Dec. 20.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $212 to $12,267.
* The supramax index rose seven points or 0.7 percent to 1,013 points, a four-month high.
* The capesize index lost 10 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,587 points.
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $135 to $12,516.
* "Capesize rates are seeing a slight decline on the back of a slow Atlantic market," analysts at ship broker Clarksons Platou Securities said.