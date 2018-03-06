Baltic Index Higher On Strong Rates for Panamax, Supramax Vessels

Related News

Total Lubmarine debuts Environmentally Lubricant

Total Lubmarine has announced the introduction of a new grease product: BIO OG PLUS – an innovative addition to an already…

Rolls-Royce to Equip UK Navy's Type 26 Warships

Rolls-Royce Canada said it has won a contract with BAE Systems for its mission bay handling technology for the U.K. Royal…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

EMGS in Refinancing Deal

Cash-strapped Norwegian survey player Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has launched a refinancing exercise as the geophysical…

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

RCL's Mariner of the Seas Upgrades with Valmet

Valmet will upgrade the Damatic XDi automation system to a Valmet DNA system onboard the Mariner of the Seas cruise ship…

SeaBird Exploration Cancels Munin Explorer Charter

Marine seismic survey provider SeaBird Exploration has entered into a settlement agreement with Ordinat Shipping AS, the owners of Munin Explorer…

U.S. Crude Exports to Asia Slump as WTI Outperforms

Exports of U.S. crude oil to Asia appear to be starting to struggle under the weight of a narrowing discount for its domestic…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Milaha Reports USD 129 mln Net Profit for 2017

Qatar Navigation (Milaha) reported a net profit of QAR 470 million (USD 129 mln) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Fincantieri Launches FREMM Frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia

Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri has launched the FREMM Frigate, ITS Antonio Marceglia for the Italian Navy, during a ceremony…