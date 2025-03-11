Pherousa Scoops ABS, DNV Approvals for Ammonia-Cracking Tech for Ships

Norwegian maritime technology company Pherousa has secured approvals in principle (AiPs) from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and DNV for its ammonia cracking technology onboard ships, featuring PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for fully electric propulsion.

Pherousa, together with partners, is developing ammonia cracking technology that could make the transition to fossil-free and zero-emission propulsion within the maritime short- to deep-sea transport sectors a reality.

Key partners in the work towards the two AiPs include the designers Deltamarin, the flag state Marshall Islands, Babcock International Group, which supplies the FGSS, as well as Metacon, the technology developer and shareholder of Pherousa.

“The Approval in Principle from two of the leading classification societies and certification bodies, ABS and DNV, marks another important milestone for us in the development of zero-emission solutions for the maritime industry. By granting Pherousa these AiPs, both ABS and DNV clearly state that there are no showstoppers of the Pherousa technology for marine application.

“The grants allow us to continue the design and construction of our series of 64.000 dwt Bulk Carriers earmarked for the Copper industry, to ensure that this specific commodity, so essential to the global decarbonization, can be delivered across oceans without any carbon footprint at all.

“Only ships that have no carbon fuels onboard can ensure the end-users that the copper utilized for solar panels or electric cars is free of emissions in its supply chain”, said Hans Bredrup, Chairman of Pherousa.

Ammonia is gaining momentum as a hydrogen carrier for technology application onboard vessels, from coastal to deep-sea shipping and in parallel with this development, Clean Ammonia could potentially make up about 13% of the global ammonia supply by 2030.

The Pherousa subsidiary, Pherousa Shipping, has worked closely with two major copper miners during the design process of the Ultramax 64.000 dwt vessel, to find the optimal layout for an emission free transportation of copper concentrates between its origin and the smelters. Đ

The vessels are intended to be on water in parallel with the new IMO regulative that comes into force in 2030, thus allowing the cargo industry to use fully emission free vessels for their transportation of goods at sea.