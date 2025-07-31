Surface Navy Association Names New President

The Surface Navy Association (SNA) announced the appointment of retired Vice Admiral Ron Boxall as its new President, succeeding retired Vice Admiral Rick Hunt, who has served in the role since 2019. Admiral Boxall will make his first official appearance as SNA President at the upcoming Waterfront West Symposium, taking place September 10–11, 2025, in San Diego.

Admiral Boxall’s career highlights include three tours with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, most recently as Director for Force Structure, Resources and Assessments (J8), where he oversaw the Department of Defense’s budget and joint requirements for fiscal years 2021–2023. He also served as Director of Surface Warfare, shaping the future of the Navy’s surface fleet through initiatives such as the Constellation-Class Frigate and the development of Large and Medium Uncrewed Surface Vessels.

At sea, Admiral Boxall commanded the USS Lake Erie (CG 70), USS Carney (DDG 64), and Carrier Strike Group THREE aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), leading over 8,000 personnel across the Western Pacific and South China Sea.

Following his retirement in 2022, Admiral Boxall founded North Star Strategies LLC and currently serves as Vice President, Navy and USMC Programs at Northrop Grumman.

Ron Boxall is a visionary leader whose deep understanding of surface warfare and commitment to innovation will propel SNA into its next chapter. His experience and passion for the fleet make him the ideal choice to lead our community forward," said Vice Adm. Rick Hunt (Ret.).

“It’s an honor to lead the Surface Navy Association and continue serving the community that shaped my career. I look forward to working alongside our members to strengthen the voice of the surface warfare community and support the next generation of leaders," said Vice Adm. Ron Boxall (Ret).