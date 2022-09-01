Survitec Launches New MES for Small Passenger Vessels

Survival technology company Survitec has unveiled a new Marine Evacuation System (MES) designed for small to medium size passenger vessels. Targeted at vessels with passenger capacities ranging from 300 to 1,500 persons, such as ferries and expedition cruise ships, the new MES solution will be officially introduced to ship operators during the SMM Trade Fair before being rolled out for full market availability from early 2023.

The product is being launched with an extended service MES option of up to 30 months, although the standard 12-month service offering remains available.

“We were aware that there was demand for an extended service MES solution with high functionality to serve the ferry and small passenger cruise market. We went back to the drawing board and took a fresh look at how we could drive innovation to meet this need,” said Richard McCormick, AES and MES Product Manager, Survitec. “The 30-month service interval this technology affords, brings convenience to the customer. This is because all of the complex logistics around servicing only have to be undertaken roughly every two and a half years. The cost savings for vessel owners are obvious.”

Using the fully enclosed, dry-shod helical (spiral) slide design of the company’s Marin Ark 2, the new MES solution ensures safe, rapid and intuitive descent for people of all ages and abilities. There is no restriction on the size of individual users, and crew can ascend the slide to assist passengers if necessary.

“The revolutionary helical slide technology from our Marin Ark 2 MES, trusted by major cruise operators for unrestricted, improved passenger experience and enhanced safety, is now available for ferries and small expedition-type passenger ships,” McCormick said.

Fully enclosed single and double helical slide options are available in an asymmetric arrangement, the new MES solution comprises self-righting approved liferafts for 50, 100, 150 persons, with SOLAS A, B and HSC emergency packs.

For use on vessels with up to 23m of freeboard, the new MES solution will be type approved later this year by classification society Bureau Veritas according to SOLAS and MED requirements.

With a choice of SOLAS-approved liferaft options, the flexible design allows for installation in a wide range of configurations. Inflation takes place automatically within 60 seconds, and minimal crew interaction is needed during this phase. Multiple buoyancy compartments provide stability and safety in the toughest sea conditions.

Global service coverage is provided by a total of 59 service stations around the world, ensuring rapid turnarounds for all customers. Survitec also provides training programs for crew, to improve their emergency evacuation skills and how to deploy MES correctly.