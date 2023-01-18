Marine Link
Survitec's 'Life Ark' MES earns BV Type Approval

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 18, 2023

Survitec’s Life Ark MES has received Type Approval certification from Bureau Veritas. Image courtesy Survitec

Survitec said its new Marine Evacuation System (MES) Life Ark -- a helical slide-based MES for small to medium-sized passenger vessels -- has received full-type approval from Bureau Veritas.

Life Ark is designed for vessels with a freeboard height of up to 23m and passenger capacities ranging from 300 to 1,500. Using the fully enclosed, dry-shod helical (spiral) slide design inherent to Survitec’s popular Marin Ark 2 MES and Seahaven AES, Life Ark ensures a safe, rapid and comfortable descent for people of all ages and abilities. There is no restriction on the size of individual users, and crew can ascend the slide to assist passengers if necessary.

Fully enclosed single and double helical slide options are available in an asymmetric arrangement. The Life Ark comprises self-righting approved liferafts for 50, 100, 150 persons, with SOLAS A, B and HSC emergency packs.

Inflation takes place automatically within 60 seconds and minimal crew interaction is needed during this phase. Multiple buoyancy compartments provide stability and safety in the most challenging sea conditions.

