Related News

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference

Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.

US Navy to Survey Downed Aircraft in the Philippine Sea

The U.S. Navy said it has contracted a research vessel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen to survey the location…

Samsung Heavy Sells Drilling Rig for $500 Mln

South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell a semi-submersible drilling rig for $500 million to an unidentified European company.

Essar UK to Buy More US Crude in 2018

Essar UK, one of Britain's biggest oil refiners, will buy more U.S. crude this year after testing it last year, showing how…

Maersk Line to Start New Asia-Latin America Service

Maersk Line announced the launch of the new Asia – Latin America / West Coast South America services. The service will provide…

GSI Completes 13-vessel Series for Stena Bulk

The final vessel has been named in a series of 13 chemical and product tankers ordered by Stena Bulk at the Guangzhou Shipbuilding…

CSSC: New Service Agreement for WinGD Engines

CSSC Marine Service (CMS) formally launched its global service product lifecycle support and aftersales service with an emphasis…

Contargo Rolls out New Service from Rotterdam and Basel

Contargo AG has launched a new rail shuttle service to the German town of Weil am Rhein on the Swiss border. This creates…

BIMCO Unveils New Contract Editing Solution

BIMCO has launched SmartCon, a new solution for editing contracts that is designed to make contractual work easier and more secure.

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…