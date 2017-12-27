Polish Sailor Survives 7 Months Adrift

A Polish sailor told local media that he survived seven months adrift in a broken-down vessel in the Indian Ocean.

The 54-year-old Zbigniew Reket said he and his cat survived on what fish he was able to catch and half a packet of soup per day before being rescued near the island of Reunion on Christmas Day.

Reket said South Africa was his intended destination when he left the Comoros Islands off the coast of Mozambique in May. He told media he ran into trouble after the mast on his vessel – a modified cruise ship lifeboat – was broken, and strong winds pushed the vessel completely off course.

He said he had no means of communication after in instruments on board were smashed in heavy surf.

The malnourished sailor was eventually rescued by a yacht crew near the French island of Reunion.